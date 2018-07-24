Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor to get immortalised in wax at Tussauds

LONDON: Top Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are the next heroes to get their own wax statues at the globally-famous Madame Tussauds in London.



Both the actors have articulated their distinct identities in the Hindi film industry and to honour their services to the Indian cinema, they are soon getting a wax statue at the magnificent museum.

Deepika shared this ecstatic news with her fans in a live Facebook video.

Speaking about the whole experience in an eleven minute clip, Deepika said, “It is fun, exciting and in a way I feel a lot of gratitude because you know when you give your fans a little more than just the movies, I think that’s always very very special. I hope they enjoy it as much as we enjoy creating it.”

The actress also posted pictures on her Instagram while she is in the process of getting the statue curated.

Meanwhile, Deepika's co-star Shahid Kapoor in blockbuster film 'Padmaavat' is also getting a wax statue very soon. However the details pertaining to his sculpture are not out yet.

“Keep an eye out. Coming soon,” Shahid said in his Instagram post while sharing a picture of himself holding up a plastic eyeball that matched the colour of his eyes.







