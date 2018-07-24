Tue July 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Five injured as PMLN, PTI workers clash in Sialkot

SIALKOT: At least five people were injured when workers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf clashed on Monday.

The incident took place in Hajipura area of the district when a PTI rally passed through a road where  a PMLN office was located.

According to Geo News, both the sides chanted slogans against each other and became involved in a fight that left five workers injured.

The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment while PMLN approached police to lodge a case against the PTI workers. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Election 2018: Fake ballot papers recovered in Sindh's Umarkot district

Election 2018: Fake ballot papers recovered in Sindh's Umarkot district
Pakistan Election 2018: Live updates

Pakistan Election 2018: Live updates
Imran Khan seeks election win over jailed ex-PM´s party

Imran Khan seeks election win over jailed ex-PM´s party
Seven killed in Peshawar firing over petty dispute

Seven killed in Peshawar firing over petty dispute
Load More load more