Five injured as PMLN, PTI workers clash in Sialkot

SIALKOT: At least five people were injured when workers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf clashed on Monday.

The incident took place in Hajipura area of the district when a PTI rally passed through a road where a PMLN office was located.

According to Geo News, both the sides chanted slogans against each other and became involved in a fight that left five workers injured.

The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment while PMLN approached police to lodge a case against the PTI workers.