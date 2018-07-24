Five injured as PMLN, PTI workers clash in Sialkot

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: At least five people were injured when workers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf clashed on Monday.
The incident took place in Hajipura area of the district when a PTI rally passed through a road where a PMLN office was located.
According to Geo News, both the sides chanted slogans against each other and became involved in a fight that left five workers injured.
The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment while PMLN approached police to lodge a case against the PTI workers.
SIALKOT: At least five people were injured when workers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf clashed on Monday.
The incident took place in Hajipura area of the district when a PTI rally passed through a road where a PMLN office was located.
According to Geo News, both the sides chanted slogans against each other and became involved in a fight that left five workers injured.
The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment while PMLN approached police to lodge a case against the PTI workers.
Comments