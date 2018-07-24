Tue July 24, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 24, 2018

Seven killed in Peshawar firing over petty dispute

PESHAWAR: Seven people, including six members of a family, were killed and two others injured in firing after a petty dispute between two  children led to a deadly  clash at the tribal town of Mara Soraizai late on Monday.

According to reports, the accident took place in  Mara Soraizai  area of Peshawar when elders   turned violent over  a petty dispute between the two children,Noorullah and Mohibullah. Resultantly, one of the groups opened  fire on the others, killing seven and injuring  two others.

The family members of  Noorullah, along with  accomplices, consequently opened fire on Mohibullah's relatives, due to which at least seven people, including Rahatullah, Inayat, and Mohibullah himself, were killed on the spot.

While the firing by Noorullah's accomplices also led to the death of one of their own.

Two individuals were also injured during the firing incident and were immediately rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

 Meanwhile, police launched the investigation to nab the culprits who were involved in the heinous act of  murder.

