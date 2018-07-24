Seven killed in Peshawar firing over petty dispute

PESHAWAR: Seven people, including six members of a family, were killed and two others injured in firing after a petty dispute between two children led to a deadly clash at the tribal town of Mara Soraizai late on Monday.

According to reports, the accident took place in Mara Soraizai area of Peshawar when elders turned violent over a petty dispute between the two children,Noorullah and Mohibullah. Resultantly, one of the groups opened fire on the others, killing seven and injuring two others.

The family members of Noorullah, along with accomplices, consequently opened fire on Mohibullah's relatives, due to which at least seven people, including Rahatullah, Inayat, and Mohibullah himself, were killed on the spot.

While the firing by Noorullah's accomplices also led to the death of one of their own.

Two individuals were also injured during the firing incident and were immediately rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, police launched the investigation to nab the culprits who were involved in the heinous act of murder.

