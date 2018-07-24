Mon July 23, 2018
World

AFP
July 24, 2018

At least 5 people killed in fires around Athens

ATHENS: At least five people have perished in the fires that continue Monday to rage on the outskirts of the Greek capital, Athens, according to emergency services and an AFP photographer.

Late at night, the photographer discovered three burned bodies under a car near Rafina, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) east of Athens.

Two more people died earlier while being taken to hospital, public televison Ert said, citing the capital´s emergency services Ekav.

