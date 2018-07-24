Here is what Imran Khan says after concluding hectic election campaign

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan Tuesday tweeted to share his experience of running a hectic election campaign, making intense efforts to woo the voters for supporting his party in July 25 polls.

After making his last ditch efforts to win the support of voters during his election rally in Lahore, PTI chief tweeted; "This has been the culmination of 22 years of struggle. I can honestly say I have given my best for Pakistan. Now I leave rest to Allah."

During the restless campaign for General Election 2018, all major political parties and their candidates made intense efforts to garner more public support until the Elections Commission of Pakistan's deadline for electioneering expired midnight on Tuesday.

Sharing his active involvement during this period, Imran Khan said; "By Monday night I had done 60 different jalsas in the most difficult times under serious terrorist threats - esp in Bannu and Karak - and in the hottest weather. I want to thank the hundreds of thousands of people who came to these jalsas."







