Mon July 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Here is what Imran Khan says after concluding hectic election campaign

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan Tuesday tweeted to share  his experience of running a hectic election campaign, making intense efforts to woo the voters for  supporting his party in July 25 polls.

After making his last ditch efforts to win the support of voters during his election rally in Lahore,  PTI chief tweeted; "This has been the culmination of 22 years of struggle. I can honestly say I have given my best for Pakistan. Now I leave rest to Allah."

During the restless campaign for General Election 2018, all major political parties and their candidates made intense  efforts to garner more public support until  the Elections Commission of Pakistan's deadline for electioneering expired midnight on Tuesday.

Sharing his active involvement during this  period, Imran Khan said; "By Monday night I had done 60 different jalsas in the most difficult times under serious terrorist threats - esp in Bannu and Karak - and in the hottest weather. I want to thank the hundreds of thousands of people who came to these jalsas."



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Bilawal Bhutto ends election campaign at Bhutto mausoleum

Bilawal Bhutto ends election campaign at Bhutto mausoleum
Siraj urges nation to rid Pakistan of corrupt mafia

Siraj urges nation to rid Pakistan of corrupt mafia
Deployment of troops for elections completed across country: ISPR

Deployment of troops for elections completed across country: ISPR
PML-N to win elections, form next govt, claims Shehbaz

PML-N to win elections, form next govt, claims Shehbaz
Load More load more