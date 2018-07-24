Bilawal Bhutto ends election campaign at Bhutto mausoleum

LARKANA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari ended his election campaign on Monday night by offering fateha (prayers) at the Bhutto Mausoleum at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

On Monday, Chairman PPP also visited Shahadkot, Garhi Khairi, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Garhi Yasin. The PPP Chairman reiterated his party’s commitment to democracy.

“During my entire campaign, I have taken PPP’s Manifesto everywhere with me. The reason is simple: I want to let the people of Pakistan know what the PPP stands for. We believe in freedoms, democratic principles and we want the best for our nation,” said Bhutto.

The PPP chief remarked how other parties only indulged in point-scoring and calling each other names while the PPP leadership actually raised issues related to the well-being of the people of Pakistan.

“We have never resorted to name-calling. Such tactics are only used by those who don’t have anything substantial to say. I am here to serve my nation; nothing else matters. Fulfilling Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s mission is my ultimate goal.”

Chairman PPP said he believes in a progressive Pakistan.

“We will defeat extremism and terrorism. We will make Pakistan a tolerant country. While some leaders have only perpetuated a culture of intolerance in our society, the PPP leadership has set an example of civilised discourse. We cannot allow our society to be exploited by the forces of extremism. This is a very dangerous route and we must not go down this road, ever!”