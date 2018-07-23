Siraj urges nation to rid Pakistan of corrupt mafia

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami and Muttahida Majlis-e-Ammal (MMA) leader Siraj ul Haq said that the nation had the golden opportunity to rid the country of corrupt mafia and international establishment.

Addressing a public meeting here on Monday, he said that the nation should support the MMA to help its impose Nizam-e-Mustafa in the country.

He said that it was vital that MMA was voted to power to defend the country’s ideological and territorial borders. “People have tested rest of the parties. We are an alternate power,” he said.

The JI Ameer said that people had brought the PPP and PML-N to power thrice each. “But these parties had been creating more problems instead of solving them,” he said.

Haq said that MMA would abolish the interest-based economic system.