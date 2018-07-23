Deployment of troops for elections completed across country: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Monday completed deployment of troops across the country in respective areas of responsibility to provide mandated assistance to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding free, fair and transparent Elections 2018.



According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the troops would coordinate with other law enforcement agencies and local administration for ensuring safe and secure environment on the polling day.

Two days back, DG ISPR Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor tweeted, "ECP has requisitioned Pak Armed Forces under Article 220&245 of Constitution to assist them in free, fair & transparent conduct of Elections 2018."

"Shall undertake this mandated duty enabling people of Pakistan to freely exercise their democratic right in safe & secure environment."



Pakistan will hold the general elections on July 25 amid heightened security. Troops will be deployed inside and outside the polling stations.

Last month, the Ministry of Defence had agreed to detail 350,000 troops for election duties as requested by the ECP.

The ECP had written a summary to the defence ministry seeking 350,000 troops for the election duty. (APP/Web Desk)