PML-N to win elections, form next govt, claims Shehbaz

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that his party would make next government after winning general election.



Addressing a public meeting here at Talpur, Shehbaz said PML-N completed a record number of development projects across the country, especially in South Punjab.

He said he would develop Dera Ghazi Khan at par with Lahore, if voted to power.

Shehbaz said Nawaz Sharif launched China Pakistan Economic Cooridor (CPEC) project which was a gift to masses. Similarly, the PML-N government ended electricity loadshedding and strengthened the national economy during its last tenure, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif promised that he would develop Pakistan like Turkey and Malaysia after coming into power.

He also criticized PTI leader Imran Khan and stated that Imran could not deliver in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and had been engaged in leveling allegations for last five years.