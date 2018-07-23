President asks caretaker PM to ensure timely treatment of Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain has directed caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk to extend timely treatment to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The president telephoned the caretaker premier and urged, "Nawaz should be provided with all medical facilities."

The president expressed concern over the former premier's health, who is presently serving 11-year jail term at Adiala.

Meanwhile, a five-member medical board formed by Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) conducted Nawaz’s medical check-up earlier today.

The caretaker government wanted the medical board to cross-check the report of Major General (retd) Dr Azhar Mehmood Kiyani, head of Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC), on Nawaz's health, sources said.

A team of health officials led by Dr Kiyani carried out the former premier's medical check-up at Central Jail Rawalpindi on Sunday.

As per last night's medical report, a copy of which is available with Geo News, there is a risk of Nawaz's kidneys failing due to a lack of water. "Heat and lack of sleep have also affected the former premier's health," the report stated.





It added, "If conditions do not improve then Nawaz's heart problem can worsen."