Donkey who was tortured brutally by political supporters of a party passes away

Hailed as Hero, the donkey who faced immense wrath as a result of political rivalry displayed by political supporters of a party, passed away Monday morning, animal rescue Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation confirmed.

In a heart wrenching post shared by the NGO on social media, Hero was unable to cope up with the physical and mental pain he was inflicted with and succumbed to his injuries today:

“He was doing a lot better until yesterday, he managed to stand up on his own, eat powdered food although he had a broken jaw, and drink water on his own. He had been on IV drips, multivitamins and antibiotics. His external wounds were healing. He was just skin and bones and unbelievably weak and malnourished, like he was starved for days. And constipated at the same time. He had colic that can be fatal in donkeys although his seemed to be getting better.

We kept his temperature under control, massaged and cuddled him to calm down him as he would try take faltering steps, distressed, suffering from post traumatic stress, his heart pounding a mile a minute.

However, this morning, his blood pressure was too high, his temperature kept fluctuating hence he was under constant observation, he started bleeding from his nose and he couldn’t breathe properly anymore.

His internal injuries due to the violence he faced, were too much for him to bear,” shared ACF.

The post further reads:

"He just saw a week of happiness, peace and love with us, and we saw this beautiful, intelligent personality who was abused and tortured for absolutely no reason, for no fault of his own."



On July 17, Hero was taken in by the animal rescue center after he was brutally tortured, injured and beaten by supporters of a party after they wrote the opponent's name on his body.



