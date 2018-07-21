Sat July 21, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 21, 2018

Helicopter crash lands at Peshawar airport, injuring two

Two people were reported injured after a helicopter crash landed at Bacha Khan airport in Peshawar on Saturday.

As per reports by Geo.tv citing airport administration sources, four people were on board the aircraft out of which two were reported to be wounded.

Fire brigade vehicles and ambulances arrived at the site as well which has been sealed by the security officials.

Another related incident had occured last month which left tow Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilots martyred following the crash landing of their aircraft at Peshawar Air Base due to technical faults.

As per reports quoting eye-witness accounts, the jet was steered towards the runway by the pilots before it blew up, in order to save the surrounding civilian neighborhoods. 

