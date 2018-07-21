Sat July 21, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 21, 2018

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam to meet lawyers at Adiala jail today

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam Nawaz are scheduled to meet their counsels today at Adiala jail, where the duo is currently imprisoned in Avenfield reference case.

Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Haris and Maryam’s lawyer Amjad Pervaiz will meet their clients at 11 a.m.

A pre-arranged meeting between the father-daughter duo and their counsels were scheduled on Thursday, however was delayed by jail authorities.

The counsels were informed about the delay in the meeting which was later rescheduled for today.

On July 6, ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif was convicted in Avenfield corruption case  and sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison. Meanwhile,  his daughter Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine by an accountability court. 

