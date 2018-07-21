Fakhar Zaman fulfills wish of 'fortune-teller' Ramiz Raja

KARACHI: Smashing a double-century in ODIs, stunning Fakhar Zaman has fulfilled a long-time wish of Pakistan's former captain and opener batsman Ramiz Raja, who Monday posed a question on Twitter asking "why isn't a Pakistan batsman looking for a 200!!".

Soon after Pakistan's huge win against Zimbabwe in the second one-day international, former captain Ramiz Raja took to Twitter to express his desire for his county player to look for double-century in ODIs asking "why isn't a Pakistan batsman looking for a 200!!".





Days after his query, Ramiz Raja got answer from Fakhar Zamn as he scored 210* in the fourth ODI against Zimbabwe to become the first Pakistani player to score a double-century in ODIs and the sixth overall.

Ramiz Raja quickly responded to him with a latest tweet, saying; "Now we are talking!! Salute and standing ovation."



As social media is flooded with wishes for the stunning inning from a young Pakistani batsman, netizens are also calling Ramiz Raja a "fortune teller" for his prediction on cricket.







