Fri July 20, 2018
World

Web Desk
July 20, 2018

Trump asked security adviser Bolton to invite Putin to Washington: White House

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has asked his national security adviser, John Bolton, to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to Washington in the autumn, the White House said on Thursday.

"President Trump asked @Ambjohnbolton to invite President Putin to Washington in the fall and those discussions are already underway," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a tweet.



Latest News

