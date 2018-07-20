Trump asked security adviser Bolton to invite Putin to Washington: White House

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has asked his national security adviser, John Bolton, to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to Washington in the autumn, the White House said on Thursday.
"President Trump asked @Ambjohnbolton to invite President Putin to Washington in the fall and those discussions are already underway," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a tweet.
