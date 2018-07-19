Thu July 19, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 19, 2018

NAB launches inquiry against Agha Siraj Durrani, Waseem Akhtar

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to launch three separate inquiries against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani.

Decision to initiate inquiry against Durrani was approved by NAB regional board at a meeting here Thursday, sources said and added that inquiry into assets beyond means and illegal recruitment of 352 people would be launched against PPP leader.

Meanwhile, NAB has also initiated investigation against Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, DG Sindh Building Control Authority Iftikhar Qaimkhani and KMC officers over misuse of public funds.

NAB officials said public funds worth over 36 million were misused during 2015-18.

