PPP believes in principles, ideology and service to masses: Bilawal

FAISALABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that PPP believes in principles, ideology and service to people instead of sowing seeds of hatred among masses.



Addressing a reception rally at Allama Iqbal Colony here on Thursday evening, he said: “I have entered the politics with the sole objective of accomplishing the unfinished mission of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Muhtarma Benazir Bhutto.”

He said that PPP had no enmity with any political party. “Our objective is to win elections in order to mitigate the sufferings of Pakistani people.”

PPP Chairman said that PPP had still its roots among masses and the people of Pakistan would prove that Bhutto is still alive, by stamping on ‘Arrow’, the electoral symbol of the PPP, on July 25.

He said that PPP could not be eliminated from national politics as it wanted to end hate from all ranks of society.

Bilawal said that PPP was not fighting against any party but it is striving for elimination of public hardships and people’s problems. It wants to provide quality education and health facilities at doorsteps of people besides eradicating menace of the poverty and unemployment.

He said that Zulfikar Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto struggled to provide employment to the youth and we launched Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to continue their mission. This programme was also helpful for eliminating poverty and improving life standard of the poorest of the poor.

After coming into power, we would provide interest-free loans especially to the poor rural women so that they could start their own business and play role in stabilizing national economy, he added.

Earlier, he also addressed reception rallies at PMC Chowk Allied Mor, Bhutto Basti Sargodha Road Faisalabad, Rajoa Saadat Chiniot and Khatam-e-Nawubat Chowk Chiniot and urged people to vote and support PPP in General Election 2018 so that rights of the farmers, workers and oppressed and depressed segments of society could be protected.