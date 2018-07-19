Thu July 19, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 19, 2018

Top leadership of all political parties facing threat: NACTA Chief

ISLAMABAD: The top leadership of all political parties in Pakistan is facing threat, said Dr Suleman, chief of National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA).

Briefing the Senate’s Standing Committee on Interior, NACTA Chief said, “Leadership of all political parties is facing threat. We have received 65 threat alerts most from Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.”

Banned Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and Daesh have also issued threats, the NACTA chief informed the committee, adding that they have also recorded threat alert from MQM London.

The list of political leaders facing threat would be shared with the Standing Committee, Dr Suleman said and added that every time some militant groups become active against election process.

Dr Suleman advised intelligence agencies to launch combing operations.

