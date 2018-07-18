Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan mark their places in Forbes World’s highest paid entertainers

In a recent list of Forbes world’s highest paid entertainers, Akshay Kumar stood on the 76th spot with total earning of $40.5 Million where as Dabang Khan bagged the 82nd position with total earning of $37.7 Million this year. Fact that left us all in awe is that SRK drop offs from the list this time.

Both of these renowned Bollywood names earned more than international celebrities like Rihanna and Kris Jenner, Both of whom make their spots at 84th position.

According to Forbes, “One of Bollywood's leading men has transitioned to socially-conscious roles, such as 'Toilet,' a comedy supporting government campaigns to improve sanitation, and 'Pad man,' about a guy hoping to provide inexpensive sanitary pads to rural communities. He still mints millions from backend profits and endorsing some 20 brands, including Tata and Eveready.”

41 years old American boxer Floyd May weather tops the list this time with total earnings of $285 followed by actor George Clooney, Kylie Jenner, Judy Sheindlin, Dwayne Johnson, respectively.

However, Akshay Kumar maintains the legacy of “working every time” as he continues shooting for Housefull 4 where simultaneously Salman Khan plans to start with Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat very soon.