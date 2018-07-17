Tue July 17, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 17, 2018

Pervaiz Rasheed deplores Nawaz Sharif’s absence in court hearing

ISLAMABAD: Senator Pervaiz Rasheed deplored jail authorities for failing to bring former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to court for hearing a corruption case against him.

Speaking to media persons alongside Barrister Zafarullah on Tuesday, Rasheed said that Nawaz Sharif had been summoned twice in a day in the past to appear in court during the course of the trial since last year.

"Why is there a difference in the way the hearing is being conducted now," he asked, wondering why the PML-N leader is being deprived of his legal right to be in court during the hearing against him.

Rasheed called on the court to answer these questions that are perturbing the people of Pakistan.

"Our lawyers have filed appeals," he stated, adding that they are hopeful that the same speed with which the trial was conducted against Nawaz is applied to the appeal proceedings.

In response to a question, the senator said the PML-N government did not undertake such a trial against any politician in its five-year tenure nor has such a trial taken place in the country’s history.

Rasheed also highlighted how those who protested against the government roamed scot-free for years despite warrants being out for them by the relevant courts.

Earlier today, the accountability court judge hearing the corruption cases against Nawaz adjourned the case after brief proceedings in order to wait for the Islamabad High Court's decision on the Sharif family's appeals against the trial court's verdict in the Avenfield case, as well as seeking the transfer of the case to another judge. 

