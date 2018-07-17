Muzzafargarh family robbed, poisoned by fake spiritual healer

Twenty five members of a family were plundered and poisoned by a phony spiritual healer in Muzzafargarh on Tuesday.

The victimized family has revealed that the accused named Shah Sahib had initially been contacted to treat a cancer patient in the family named Fayaz Hussain.

Furthermore, the family was allegedly asked to consume milk after he added a powder to it following which the entire family went inert.

The con healer then went ahead to abscond with the family’s belongings.

The ingestion of the toxic beverage has led 16 members of the family in a critical state at the city’s Nishtar Medical Hospital where they are presently under medical attention.

On the other hand, a search has also been launched for the denounced individual.