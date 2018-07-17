Tue July 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Muzzafargarh family robbed, poisoned by fake spiritual healer

Twenty five members of a family were plundered and poisoned by a phony spiritual healer in Muzzafargarh on Tuesday.

The victimized family has revealed that the accused named Shah Sahib had initially been contacted to treat a cancer patient in the family named Fayaz Hussain.

Furthermore, the family was allegedly asked to consume milk after he added a powder to it following which the entire family went inert.

The con healer then went ahead to abscond with the family’s belongings.

The ingestion of the toxic beverage has led 16 members of the family in a critical state at the city’s Nishtar Medical Hospital where they are presently under medical attention.

On the other hand, a search has also been launched for the denounced individual.  

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Pervaiz Rasheed deplores Nawaz Sharif’s absence in court hearing

Pervaiz Rasheed deplores Nawaz Sharif’s absence in court hearing
Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed in legal trouble for using fireworks

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed in legal trouble for using fireworks

Water commission head expresses anger over Sukkur graveyard encroachment

Water commission head expresses anger over Sukkur graveyard encroachment
Here is how you will cast your vote in Elections 2018

Here is how you will cast your vote in Elections 2018
Load More load more