Minor girl raped by grandfather in India's Madhya Pradesh

NEW DELHI: In the latest assault, a 14-month old girl has been raped by her grandfather (father’s uncle) in Madhya Pradesh. Indian media, citing police sources, reported on Monday.

According to reports, the heinous incident took place in Vidisha district on Saturday night. The accused Gajraj Singh Bhil ,38, had gone to his nephew’s house and on the pretext of playing with his grand-daughter, he took her some distance away, while half an hour later, he sent her back to her home with one of his brothers.

However, the mother found that her daughter was crying from pain and there were some injury marks in her private parts. Relatives took her to the government hospital, where the doctors confirmed that the minor was sexually assaulted.

The accused has been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

According to a poll of global experts, India has been declared world’s most dangerous country for women due to high risk of sexual violence and slave labor.



Government data also shows that crime against women rose by 83 percent between 2007 and 2016, when there were four cases of rape reported every hour.