Mon July 16, 2018
World

Web Desk
July 17, 2018

British junior defence minister resigns over Brexit vote

LONDON:  UK junior defence minister Guto Bebb has reportedly resigned after voting against a government-backed amendment on the customs bill, part of plans for Britain´s exit from the European Union.

According  British media, Bebb, minister for defence procurement, voted against the amendment that will stop Britain collecting tariffs for the European Union after Brexit unless there is a reciprocal arrangement.

However, the bill  was  approved by parliament on Monday with the government´s support.

Mr Bebb was appointed minister for defence procurement in January 2018 after serving as parliamentary under secretary of state at the Wales Office and a government whip from March 2016.

