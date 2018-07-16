Mon July 16, 2018
World

AFP
July 16, 2018

Trump-Putin summit a ´low point´ in presidential history: John McCain

Washington -Senior Republican Senator John McCain called President Donald Trump´s joint press conference Monday with Russian leader Vladimir Putin "disgraceful" and a "low point" for the US presidency.

In some of the harshest criticism yet from members of Trump´s party, the veteran lawmaker -- a strong critic of the president -- called the Helsinki summit a "tragic mistake" in which Trump was "not only unable, but unwilling to stand up to Putin."

"Coming close on the heels of President Trump´s bombastic and erratic conduct towards our closest friends and allies in Brussels and Britain, today´s press conference marks a recent low point in the history of the American Presidency," McCain said in a statement.

"No prior president has ever abased himself more abjectly before a tyrant."

