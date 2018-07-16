Judge recuses himself from hearing Al-Azizia, Flagship references against Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Bashir, an Accountability Court judge, who sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and his son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar in Avenfield reference, has recused himself from hearing two other references against Nawaz Sharif.



Sources said Islamabad High Court has received letter of judge Muhammad Bashir recusing to hear Al-Azizia and Flagship references against Nawaz Sharif.

In the letter, Judge Muhammad Bashir has asked Chief Justice IHC to shift the two references to other court or transfer him to other court as he had already announced the verdict in Avenfield case, sources said.

The letter was written to IHC Chief Justice two days back.

The counsel of Nawaz Sharif had also raised objection on me, the judge writes.

Sources said IHC Chief Justice, Justice Anwar Kasi is on leaves these days.

It may be mentioned here that accountability court in its judgment on July 6, had sentenced Nawaz Sharif to 10 years imprisonment and fined £8 million while his daughter Maryam was sentenced to eight years imprisonment with a £2 million.

Nawaz sharif’s son-in-law Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar was given one-year sentence without any fine.

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and Capt (retd) Safdar on Monday filed an appeal in the IHC challenging the accountability court verdict in the Avenfield property reference.