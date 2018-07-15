Sun July 15, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 15, 2018

Shehbaz Sharif condoles with families of Mastung blast victims

QUETTA: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif condoled with family of Siraj Raisani who was killed in a deadly terrorist attack in Mastung on Friday.

The former chief minister flew to Quetta and met with bereaved families of the Mastung tragedy.

At least 130 people, including Balochistan Awami Party candidate Siraj Raisani, were killed when a suicide bomber hit an election rally in Mastung.

Sharif called the martyrdom of Raisani a heart-rending incident.

“Just visited Sarawan house Quetta to condole and pray with bereaved families of Mastung tragedy. Also met Raisani family who lost Siraj Raisani saab. He was scheduled to contest election from Mastung. A very heart-rending incident,” he tweeted.

Later, he visited CMH, Quetta to inquire after the health of the injured of the Mastung incident. 

"They were all in high spirits despite facing this deadliest terror incident. My best wishes for their quick and early recovery!"

Apart from Shehbaz Sharif, PTI chairman Imran Khan also visited Quetta and met with families of the victims and visited the BAP’s headquarters to offer condolence.

