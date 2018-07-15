Imran to arrives in Balochistan to express solidarity with Mastung victims’ families

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Sunday arrived in Quetta to express solidarity with the families of Mastung blast .

A suicide bomber struck Nawab Siraj Raisani's election meeting on Friday where a total of 131 people were killed in Darenghar area of Mastung.

The Balochistan government earlier today announced two-day mourning in the province following the tragic event, in which Nawabzada Siraj Raisani, who was running for a provincial seat for PB-35 with the newly-formed local Balochistan Awami Party was also martyred.

Nawab Siraj Raisani was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard, alongside graves of his father Nawab Ghaus Baksh Raisani and his son Mir Haqmal Raisani. in Kanak area of Mastung district in Balochistan late Saturday.



Earlier, Raisani also lost his son Akmal Raisani in a bomb blast at Mastung in July 2011.