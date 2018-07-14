Two teens killed in Israeli strike on Gaza: health ministry

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: Two Palestinian teenagers were killed Saturday in one of a series of Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip, the enclave´s health ministry said.
Aged 15 and 16, the two Palestinians were on a road west of Gaza City when an air strike struck a nearby empty building, the ministry said.
Israel unleashed a wave of strikes against Gaza on Saturday.
Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: Two Palestinian teenagers were killed Saturday in one of a series of Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip, the enclave´s health ministry said.
Aged 15 and 16, the two Palestinians were on a road west of Gaza City when an air strike struck a nearby empty building, the ministry said.
Israel unleashed a wave of strikes against Gaza on Saturday.
Comments