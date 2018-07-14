Sat July 14, 2018
World

AFP
July 15, 2018

Two teens killed in Israeli strike on Gaza: health ministry

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: Two Palestinian teenagers were killed Saturday in one of a series of Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip, the enclave´s health ministry said.

Aged 15 and 16, the two Palestinians were on a road west of Gaza City when an air strike struck a nearby empty building, the ministry said.

Israel unleashed a wave of strikes against Gaza on Saturday.

Latest News

