In dash for victory, West Indies collapse against Bangladesh

KINGSTON, Jamaica: West Indies were 108 for six in their second innings, a lead of 313 runs, at lunch on the third day of the second and final Test against Bangladesh in Jamaica on Saturday.

The hosts started the day on 19 for one in a position to build on their first innings lead of 205 and wrap up a series they lead 1-0 after winning the first Test inside three days. Instead they crumbled.

Perhaps impatience to finish the job explained a series of rash shots as West Indies lost five wickets for the addition of 89 runs in the session.

Slow left-armer Shakib Al Hasan, who had dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite the previous evening, was the chief beneficiary taking three more wickets.

Even seam bowler Abu Jayed was in the wickets, removing the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer lbw before the break.

Shane Dowrich offered resistance and was 23 not out at the break.