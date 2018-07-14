Sat July 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
July 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

In dash for victory, West Indies collapse against Bangladesh

KINGSTON, Jamaica: West Indies were 108 for six in their second innings, a lead of 313 runs, at lunch on the third day of the second and final Test against Bangladesh in Jamaica on Saturday.

The hosts started the day on 19 for one in a position to build on their first innings lead of 205 and wrap up a series they lead 1-0 after winning the first Test inside three days. Instead they crumbled.

Perhaps impatience to finish the job explained a series of rash shots as West Indies lost five wickets for the addition of 89 runs in the session.

Slow left-armer Shakib Al Hasan, who had dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite the previous evening, was the chief beneficiary taking three more wickets.

Even seam bowler Abu Jayed was in the wickets, removing the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer lbw before the break.

Shane Dowrich offered resistance and was 23 not out at the break.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Root century sets up England´s series-levelling win over India

Root century sets up England´s series-levelling win over India
Kerber stuns Serena´s history bid in Wimbledon final

Kerber stuns Serena´s history bid in Wimbledon final
Hazard and Belgium too good for England in World Cup play-off

Hazard and Belgium too good for England in World Cup play-off
Belgium lead England 1-0 at half-time in third-place playoff

Belgium lead England 1-0 at half-time in third-place playoff
Load More load more