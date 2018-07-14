Sat July 14, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 14, 2018

PTI calls Shehbaz Sharif’s press conference a face saving attempt

LAHORE: PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhy said that Shehbaz Sharif’s press conference was a face-saving attempt after yesterday’s flop show in Lahore.

“The nation especially the people of Lahore have distanced themselves from supporting the theatre staged in the city to greet Nawaz Sharif,” Chaudhry said in a press statement on Saturday.

“Nawaz Sharif and his daughter reached Adiala jail from Abu Dhbahi but Shehbaz Sharif kept enjoying ‘bhangras’ at Charing Cross in Lahore.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif could assemble only 4000 people from the entire country despite threats, bribe and bullying. 

“Shehbaz Sharif has delivered a message to his elder brother and that is ‘Nawaz, teeray jaan nisar, sab farar, sab farar [Nisar, all your loyalists have fled]’,” he taunted.

He further said that Sharif’s press talk about the election result was an attempt to hide his frustration at a certain defeat.

“Shehbaz Sharif has started making hue and cry because the country is going to hold transparent elections for the first time in the history,” he said.

He said that Al Azizia and Flagship Investment references would further expose the face of Sharifs after Avenfield reference. 

