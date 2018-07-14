Will continue to hold rallies despite terror threats: Imran Khan

SWABI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Saturday announced he would continue to hold election campaigns despite terror threats.

“I was warned of life threats and to refrain from holding rallies in Swabi, Mardan, and Taxila, but I will not hold back on elections in fear of these bombers,” Imran addressed party supporters in Swabi.

On his condemnations at the Mastung attack, the PTI chief said those involved in bombings only want the elections to postpone and do not want peaceful elections.

He said these bombers don’t want people to get out of houses and defend free and fair elections.

Turning his lash at Nawaz’s arrest, he warned that it is not good news for Shehbaz Sharif, adding that the PML-N president will be next after July 25 as he will also accompany Nawaz in the Adiala prison.

“Nawaz’s family business is corruption”, Imran added.

He said Nawaz returned to Pakistan on Shehbaz’s insistence, assuring that legions of supporters will welcome him at the airport.

He also targeted opponent leaders Asif Ali Zardari on his money laundering scandal worth Rs35 billion and told the people to question him of his source of income.

He remarked that it was during Nawaz and Zardari’s tenure that disqualified leaders were appointed for significant seats in the government.