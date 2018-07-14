Sanjay Dutt dons gangster avatar in newly released track of 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3'

Bollywood megastar Sanjay Dutt is back in the game after making a grand entry in the upcoming ‘Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3’ which has fans swaying after the release of its new song.



The makers of the franchise unveiled its freshest tune titled ‘Baba Is Back’ which pays accolades to all the gangster films the Bollywood hero has been part of since the 90’s.

The track composed by Siddharth Pandit is featuring the voice of Revant Shergill.

The third installment continuing the theme of the first two parts is showcasing another rowdy hoodlum in the life of a queen of princely state who is also the wife of a former prince who turns into a thug. The film highlights the loveless relationship of the queen with her husband which is what encourages her to seek it in the hooligans.

The Aside from Dutt, the Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial is featuring Jimmy Shergill, Mahi Gill, Chitrangada Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Kabir Bedi, Deepraj Rana and various other notable stars.

Under the production of Rahul Mittra, the film is slated for release by the end of the month on July 27th 2018.