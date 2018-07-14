Sat July 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sanjay Dutt dons gangster avatar in newly released track of 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3'

Bollywood megastar Sanjay Dutt is back in the game after making a grand entry in the upcoming ‘Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3’ which has fans swaying after the release of its new song.

The makers of the franchise unveiled its freshest tune titled ‘Baba Is Back’ which pays accolades to all the gangster films the Bollywood hero has been part of since the 90’s.

The track composed by Siddharth Pandit is featuring the voice of Revant Shergill.

The third installment continuing the theme of the first two parts is showcasing another rowdy hoodlum in the life of a queen of princely state who is also the wife of a former prince who turns into a thug. The film highlights the loveless relationship of the queen with her husband which is what encourages her to seek it in the hooligans.

The Aside from Dutt, the Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial is featuring Jimmy Shergill, Mahi Gill, Chitrangada Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Kabir Bedi, Deepraj Rana and various other notable stars.

Under the production of Rahul Mittra, the film is slated for release by the end of the month on July 27th 2018. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Frank Sinatra´s first wife, Nancy, dies at 101

Frank Sinatra´s first wife, Nancy, dies at 101
Netflix taken to court in India over portrayal of former PM Rajiv Gandhi

Netflix taken to court in India over portrayal of former PM Rajiv Gandhi

It's getting serious: Priyanka Chopra on her relationship with Nick Jonas

It's getting serious: Priyanka Chopra on her relationship with Nick Jonas

Scarlett Johansson quits transgender role after LGBT backlash

Scarlett Johansson quits transgender role after LGBT backlash
Load More load more