July 14, 2018
Pakistan

July 14, 2018

Election results to become controversial if level playing field not given, says Bilawal

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People's Party chairman  Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said level playing field was not being given to his party ahead of  the upcoming general elections.

Speaking at a press conference, he  spoke about security threats facing   candidates  before the nations goes to poll.

He said if level playing field is not given, election results would become controversial.

"But the PPP is   in the arena , we have previously faced adversities  and are   ready to face them again.

He said his workers are being asked to join "puppets" parties including GDA and the PTI but Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's followers have refused to change loyalties.

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif's arrest, he said he has serious objections over the crackdown against PMLN workers and leaders.

Responding to a question regarding surge in acts of terrorism, he said  it  the menace still remains to be eleminated.

The PPP chairman said he has faced difficulties since he began his campaign from Sindh, adding that his rallies were not given proper media coverage.

Bilawal Bhutto said his party rallies were also stopped  in different locations in south Punjab.

"Despite all these difficulties , PPP will take part in election," he said.

He also announced to visit Malakan division  where the PPP was due to hold a rally today but postponed in the wake of Mastung attack. "I will go there to meet my workers," said he.

The PPP chairman said the terrorist incidents should be  condemned across  the board.

He lamented lack of implementation on the National Action Plan, vowing to bring all the political parties on single page to fight terrorism after coming to power. 




 

