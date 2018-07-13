Live: Nawaz Sharif, Maryam arrested at Lahore airport

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials have taken ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz into custody and they are being shifted to Adiala jail and Sihala rest house respectively.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam were arrested shortly after their arrival at Lahore airport from London and are being shifted to Islamabad via special aircraft.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team, awaiting the father-daughter duo at Allama Iqbal International Airport, arrested them after immigration process.

Sources said Nawaz Sharif would be shifted to Adiala Jail and Maryam to Sihala police rest house , which has been declared as a sub-jail.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz arrived in Pakistan via Etihad Airways flight# EY243.

The plane landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport at 8:45pm.

Upon their arrival, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team confiscated their passports.

Sources said Nawaz Sharif and Maryam are fully cooperating with the 16-member NAB team.

Earlier, the ousted prime minister had released a video message ahead of his arrival in Pakistan, asking people to support him in his struggle which he said he is waging for the future of coming generations.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were convicted in Avenfield reference last Friday by the accountability court. The Sharifs were in London to look after ailing Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, when they were awarded imprisonment in the corruption case.

Sharif’s son-in-law Capt (retd) Mohammad Safdar, who was awarded one-year jail term, has already been arrested and shifted to Adiala prison.