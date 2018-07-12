England unchanged for World Cup semi-final, Croatia bring in Brozovic

MOSCOW: England manager Gareth Southgate named an unchanged starting line-up for Wednesday´s World Cup semi-final against Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

It is the same team, captained by six-goal top scorer Harry Kane, as that which started in the 2-0 win over Sweden in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Goals from centre-back Harry Maguire and Dele Alli in Samara took England through to the last four of the World Cup for the first time since 1990.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic makes one change to the team that beat hosts Russia on penalties in the quarter-finals, with Andrej Kramaric making way for Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

That is likely to mean a change in system to a 4-3-3, with Brozovic holding in midfield in between Ivan Rakitic and skipper Luka Modric.

Sime Vrsaljko has been passed fit to start at right-back after coming off hurt in extra-time against Russia.

Starting line-ups for the World Cup semi-final between Croatia and England at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Wednesday (1800 GMT kick-off):

Croatia: Danijel Subasic; Sime Vrsaljko, Dejan Lovren, Domagoj Vida, Ivan Strinic; Luka Modric (captain), Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Rakitic; Ante Rebic, Mario Mandzukic, Ivan Perisic

Coach: Zlatko Dalic (CRO)

England: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire; Kieran Trippier, Jesse Lingard, Jordan Henderson, Dele Alli, Ashley Young; Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane (captain)

Coach: Gareth Southgate (ENG)

Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (TUR)