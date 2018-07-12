SC reserves contempt of court verdict against Tallal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has reserved its judgement in a contempt of court case involving former state minister Muhammad Tallal Chaudhry.

Wrapping up the hearing on Wednesday, Supreme Court directed Tallal Chaudhry to ensure his presence on the date of verdict.

In his concluding remarks, Chaudhry’s counsel Kamran Murtaza pleaded with the apex court to announce the verdict after the general elections.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that no date could be given about the verdict and asked the lawyer to ensure the presence of his client to hear the verdict.

“In his arguments, Kamran Murtaza drew the attention of the court towards comments of former PPP leader Faisal Raza Abidi. One Hazrat also made derogatory remarks about the judiciary,” Murtaza said. “We request the court to demonstrate patience while announcing the verdict,” he said.

On this Justice Gulzar said that an educated person should act more responsibly.

The state prosecutor contended that Tallal Chaudhry had tried to scandalize the judiciary by his statements.

“Former state minister has never refuted his statements and Article 19 doesn’t permit derogatory speeches,” he said.

The judge also noted that Tallal Chaudhry had not tendered an apology for his remarks.