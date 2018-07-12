Thu July 12, 2018
World

AFP
July 11, 2018

First video shows Thai boys in hospital

Chiang Rai, Thailand: Thai authorities on Wednesday released the first footage of several boys from a football team recovering in hospital after they were rescued from a flooded cave.

The boys are wearing face masks, but appear in good health, nodding to the camera and making hand gestures, according to the footage released by the Government Public Relations department.

