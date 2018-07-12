First video shows Thai boys in hospital

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Chiang Rai, Thailand: Thai authorities on Wednesday released the first footage of several boys from a football team recovering in hospital after they were rescued from a flooded cave.
The boys are wearing face masks, but appear in good health, nodding to the camera and making hand gestures, according to the footage released by the Government Public Relations department.
