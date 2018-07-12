NAB acquires helicopter to shift Nawaz Sharif, Maryam to Islamabad

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has acquired a helicopter to shift former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz from Lahore to Islamabad following their arrest upon return to Pakistan on Friday.



Sources privy to the development said DG NAB Lahore had written a letter to their Chairman for providing helicopter to shift Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz from Lahore to Islamabad.

The Chairman NAB had forwarded this letter to the government, the sources said and added that the responding positively, the government has provided helicopter to the authorities concerned for shifting Nawaz and Maryam.

Former PM Nawaz and his daughter Maryam will arrive at Lahore via private airline on Friday, July 13 at 6:15pm.

It may be noted here Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar have been sentenced for 10, 7 and one year imprisonment respectively by the Accountability Court in Avenfield Apartments’ Reference on last Friday.

NAB officials had arrested Captain (retd) Safdar and shifted him to Adiala Jail.