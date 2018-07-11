It's unfortunate how cricket is the only sport celebrated in India: Taapsee Pannu

Indian actress Taapsee Pannu, who will be seen playing a hockey player on-screen in film ‘Soorma’, believes it is highly unfortunate that no sport in India is as celebrated as cricket.



Based on the life and times of Indian hockey legend Sandeep Singh, Taapsee aims to draw due attention to the game.

Recalling her reaction to the first time she heard ‘Soorma’s script, Taapsee shared, “I consider myself a sports enthusiast. When I was told about Sandeep Singh’s accident and his comeback as the captain of Indian hockey team, I felt guilty that I did not know of this. And the only way I thought I could redeem myself from this guilt is by doing this film and letting the world see what true sportsman spirit is.”

She added, “Hockey as a sport has a mass appeal since it is popular in lots of rural and urban parts of India. Though at one point it was celebrated, unfortunately, no sport in India is as celebrated as cricket. So when we have an unbelievable but true story of a hockey star, I felt being a part of this film is important as the story will evoke our love for hockey again.”

Starring Diljit Dosanjh as Sandeep Singh, Soorma is all set to release on July 13.