Wed July 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 11, 2018

Share

Johnny Depp's upcoming film 'City of Lies' releases first trailer

Johnny Depp's upcoming film 'City of Lies' releases first trailer
Read More

Johnny Depp makes a controversial Trump joke

Gone are the days when Johnny Depp made headlines for the right reasons. Apart from starring in...

Read More
Advertisement

Johnny Depp sued for hitting crew-member on sets allegedly

LOS ANGELES: American actor Johnny Depp has found himself in hot waters as he is being sued by a location manager who worked on the Hollywood star’s upcoming movie ‘City of Lies’.

Gregg “Rocky” Brooks has alleged that the 55-year-old star punched him twice in the lower left side of his rib cage after the actor was told the production had to be halted for the day.

x
Advertisement

According to a report published by CNN, the incident took place last April, 2007 when the movie was being filmed inside and around the Barclay Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

As per the lawsuit, Depp continued to scream and berate Brooks until the actor’s bodyguards removed him from the scene.

Close sources also revealed that the actor had been drinking heavily on sets.

This is not the first time that Depp has faced such charges.

His ex-wife Amber Heard had claimed that she suffered from domestic abuse around the time the two separated in 2016. Depp had categorically denied all such claims. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Akshay Kumar-Rajnikanth starrer robot film '2.0' gets a release date

Akshay Kumar-Rajnikanth starrer robot film '2.0' gets a release date

Rishi Kapoor starrer “Mulk” releases its trailer

Rishi Kapoor starrer “Mulk” releases its trailer
George Clooney hurt in Italian scooter crash: media

George Clooney hurt in Italian scooter crash: media
Hamza Ali Abbasi donates to CJP's fund for dam construction

Hamza Ali Abbasi donates to CJP's fund for dam construction

Load More load more