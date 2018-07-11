Johnny Depp sued for hitting crew-member on sets allegedly

LOS ANGELES: American actor Johnny Depp has found himself in hot waters as he is being sued by a location manager who worked on the Hollywood star’s upcoming movie ‘City of Lies’.



Gregg “Rocky” Brooks has alleged that the 55-year-old star punched him twice in the lower left side of his rib cage after the actor was told the production had to be halted for the day.

According to a report published by CNN, the incident took place last April, 2007 when the movie was being filmed inside and around the Barclay Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

As per the lawsuit, Depp continued to scream and berate Brooks until the actor’s bodyguards removed him from the scene.

Close sources also revealed that the actor had been drinking heavily on sets.

This is not the first time that Depp has faced such charges.

His ex-wife Amber Heard had claimed that she suffered from domestic abuse around the time the two separated in 2016. Depp had categorically denied all such claims.