Lloris keeps France-Belgium World Cup semi-final goalless at half-time

Saint Petersburg: France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris made a spectacular full-length save to keep the score at 0-0 at half-time in the World Cup semi-final against Belgium in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday.

Roberto Martinez´s Belgium had the better of the early exchanges and would have taken the lead but for Lloris´s save from Toby Alderweireld but France came back strongly towards the break.