Seven year old beaten to death by seminary teacher in Lahore

A seven-year-old boy succumbed to his wounds three days after getting beaten by a seminary teacher in Lahore.

As per reports by Geo.tv citing the parents, Abdul Wahab was beaten in Lahore’s Shalimar area by a seminary teacher with an iron rod that ended up breaking the boy’s shoulder bone.

Police reports have revealed that the family was delivered the dead body of the minor after the postmortem.

Stating that a case has been registered over the incident, the police also informed that the coordinator of the incident recognized as Ghafoor, has been detained while the chief defendant is getting traced by police officials in Azad Kashmir.

A similar incident had occurred earlier this year as well, with a 10-year-old boy in the Bin Qasim locality of Karachi, getting physically tortured to death with a stick by a cleric named Qazi Nizamuddin.