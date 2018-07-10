Indian Women T20 captain may be demoted over fake degree: report

Indian Women’s T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s graduation degree has turned out to be fake, local media reported.

The government of Indian Punjab may demote her as a constable in the Punjab Police, four months after she was appointed a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Indian Express reported.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has taken a “lenient view” of the fact that her degree turned out to be fake as she has told the government that she, too, was unaware that the degree, from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut, held by her was fake.

“She told us that her coach got her admission in the university, saying it was flexible about exams. She has told us she was given the degree but had no inkling that it was fake.

The CM has almost decided that we appoint her as constable, a post matching with her educational qualification of senior secondary and elevate her as DSP as and when she fulfills her educational requirement,” said a senior functionary of the Punjab government.

It had turned out be an embarrassment for the state government after the police department sent her degree for verification to the Meerut university and found that it was fake.

It was the Chief Minister himself who had offered her a job in the police in July 2017 after her performance in the Women’s World Cup last year. He added, “We cannot relax the rules for her. She will have to fulfill the educational qualifications. A DSP has to be a graduate.”