Tue July 10, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 10, 2018

Mila Kunis, John Oliver and others come together for animated film 'Wonder Park'

Buckle up as Paramount Pictures takes you on a rollercoaster ride with the trailer release of its upcoming animated film ‘Wonder Park’.

Directed by Dylan C. Brown the adventure comedy encircles the life of June, --an imaginative girl who discover an cast off theme park which is in occupancy of magical characteristics that bring the deserted land to life with her strong flairs of imagination.

The Nickelodeon Movies production is featuring the voices of distinguished luminaries like Brianna Denski, Jennifer Garner, Ken Hudson Campbell, Mila Kunis, John Oliver, Kenan Thompson, Ken Jeong, Nobert Leo Butz and many others.

The animated feature film will be ready to hit theaters on March 15th 2019.

