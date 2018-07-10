Tue July 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sonali Bendre dons new avatar while she battles it out with cancer

After rocking the celebrity world with her shocking metastatic cancer diagnosis, Sonali Bendre has gotten a new haircut and she’s totally smashing her looks.

x
Advertisement

Taking to her social media accounts, the 46-year-old actress shared how ‘each day comes with its own challenges and victories.’

Sonali’s posts, comes along with her pictures. It reads:

“In the words of my favourite author Isabel Allende, “We don’t even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward. In times of tragedy, of war, of necessity, people do amazing things. The human capacity for survival and renewal is awesome.”

She adds,“The outpouring of love I’ve received in the last few days has been so overwhelming… and I’m especially grateful to those of you who shared stories of your experiences in dealing with cancer, whether it was your own or of loved ones. Your stories have given me an extra dosage of strength and courage, and more importantly, the knowledge that I’m not alone.”

“Each day comes with its own challenges and victories and so for now, I’m taking this #OneDayAtATime. The only thing I’m trying to be consistent about is maintaining a positive outlook… literally #SwitchOnTheSunshine – it’s my way of dealing with this. Sharing my journey is also part of this process… I can only hope it reminds you that all is not lost and that someone somewhere understands what you’re going through.”

Here are the photos Sonali shared: 

In the words of my favourite author Isabel Allende, “We don't even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward. In times of tragedy, of war, of necessity, people do amazing things. The human capacity for survival and renewal is awesome.” The outpouring of love I’ve received in the last few days has been so overwhelming… and I’m especially grateful to those of you who shared stories of your experiences in dealing with cancer, whether it was your own or of loved ones. Your stories have given me an extra dosage of strength and courage, and more importantly, the knowledge that I’m not alone. Each day comes with its own challenges and victories and so for now, I’m taking this #OneDayAtATime. The only thing I’m trying to be consistent about is maintaining a positive outlook... literally #SwitchOnTheSunshine - it’s my way of dealing with this. Sharing my journey is also part of this process... I can only hope it reminds you that all is not lost and that someone, somewhere understands what you’re going through.

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

George Clooney hurt in Italian scooter crash: media

George Clooney hurt in Italian scooter crash: media
It’s disturbing to see how only Muslims are targeted: Taapsee Pannu

It’s disturbing to see how only Muslims are targeted: Taapsee Pannu
Dwayne Johnson claims he's the one who set up Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Dwayne Johnson claims he's the one who set up Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Tiger Shroff to seek training at Syrian military camp for 'Baaghi 3'

Tiger Shroff to seek training at Syrian military camp for 'Baaghi 3'

Load More load more