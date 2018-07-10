Sonali Bendre dons new avatar while she battles it out with cancer

After rocking the celebrity world with her shocking metastatic cancer diagnosis, Sonali Bendre has gotten a new haircut and she’s totally smashing her looks.



Taking to her social media accounts, the 46-year-old actress shared how ‘each day comes with its own challenges and victories.’

Sonali’s posts, comes along with her pictures. It reads:

“In the words of my favourite author Isabel Allende, “We don’t even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward. In times of tragedy, of war, of necessity, people do amazing things. The human capacity for survival and renewal is awesome.”

She adds,“The outpouring of love I’ve received in the last few days has been so overwhelming… and I’m especially grateful to those of you who shared stories of your experiences in dealing with cancer, whether it was your own or of loved ones. Your stories have given me an extra dosage of strength and courage, and more importantly, the knowledge that I’m not alone.”

“Each day comes with its own challenges and victories and so for now, I’m taking this #OneDayAtATime. The only thing I’m trying to be consistent about is maintaining a positive outlook… literally #SwitchOnTheSunshine – it’s my way of dealing with this. Sharing my journey is also part of this process… I can only hope it reminds you that all is not lost and that someone somewhere understands what you’re going through.”

Here are the photos Sonali shared:



