Tue July 10, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 10, 2018

Nawaz, Maryam put on Exit Control List

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry has placed names of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The move comes days after the father and daughter were convicted in  Avenfield Reference.

Quoting unnamed sources, Geo TV correspondent said people on the Exit Control List do not face any hurdle in their return but are arrested the one moment they land at airport.

The persons placed on the Exit Control List are not allowed to leave the country through land, air or  sea routes.  

An accountability court handed down 10 year imprisonment to Nawaz Sharif, seven years to Maryam Nawaz and one year to captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar in the Avenfield properties corruption references .

Captain  Safdar  was taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Sunday from an election rally in Rawalpindi.

Sharif and Maryam Nawaz are expected to return on Friday from London Begum Kulsoom Nawaz has been undergoing treatment for cancer.




