Saudi students who died while saving two American children laid to rest

Two Saudi students who died while saving two drowning children in the Untied States were laid to rest on Sunday in Saudi Arabia.

Theeb Man'aa Al Rakah Al-Yami,27 and his cousin Jasser Daham Al Rakah Al Yami, 25, drowned in the Chicopee River in Wilbraham, Massachusetts while trying to rescue two American children who had fallen into the water and were being swept away by a strong current on June 29.

According to Saudi media, Theeb and Jasser were studying civil engineering in the US for the past five years and were about to graduate in a couple of weeks. Theeb was studying at Hartford University while Jasser was studying at Western University of New England.

A large number of people attended the funeral prayer at the city's Al-Mansoura Mosque before the burial at a cemetery in Najaran.