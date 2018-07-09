Wonder Woman's visit to children's hospital delights patients, staff

WASHINGTON: Charming Gal Gadot delighted patients and staff at a children's hospital near Washington by paying them a visit in Wonder Woman's costume.

Beautiful Gal Gadot, who is filming the Wonder Woman sequel in the DC area, was dubbed "a true Wonder Woman" by one staff member of the hospital where she brought a unmatched happiness by visiting the patients and staff.

The Israeli actress joins the likes of Robert Downey Jr and Johnny Depp in having made hospital visits in costume.

The film's Twitter feed showed the actress in her Wonder Woman outfit holding a baby with leukaemia and smiling with staff at Inova Children's Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia, during a break in filming.

She will reunite with the film's director Patty Jenkins for a sequel, which is due out in November 2019.