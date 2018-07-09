Mon July 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Wonder Woman's visit to children's hospital delights patients, staff

WASHINGTON: Charming Gal Gadot delighted patients and staff at a children's hospital near Washington by paying them a visit in Wonder Woman's costume.

Beautiful Gal Gadot, who is filming the Wonder Woman sequel in the DC area, was dubbed "a true Wonder Woman" by one staff member of the hospital where she brought a unmatched happiness by visiting the patients and staff.

x
Advertisement

The Israeli actress joins the likes of Robert Downey Jr and Johnny Depp in having made hospital visits in costume.

The film's Twitter feed showed the actress in her Wonder Woman outfit holding a baby with leukaemia and smiling with staff at Inova Children's Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia, during a break in filming.

She will reunite with the film's director Patty Jenkins for a sequel, which is due out in November 2019.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Shahid Afridi meets Salman Khan in Canada

Shahid Afridi meets Salman Khan in Canada
Weinstein pleads not guilty to crimes against third woman

Weinstein pleads not guilty to crimes against third woman
Priyanka Chopra takes on her next Bollywood role in 'The Sky Is Pink'

Priyanka Chopra takes on her next Bollywood role in 'The Sky Is Pink'
Madhubala biopic on the cards, reveals sister Madhur Brij Bhushan

Madhubala biopic on the cards, reveals sister Madhur Brij Bhushan
Load More load more