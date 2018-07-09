Mon July 09, 2018
World

Web Desk
July 10, 2018

Jeremy named UK´s new foreign minister to replace Johnson

LONDON: Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has been named as the new foreign secretary after Boris Johnson resigned over the prime minister's Brexit strategy.

"The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of... Jeremy Hunt MP as Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs," Downing Street said in a statement.

British Culture Secretary Matt Hancock has replaced Mr Hunt as health secretary, while Attorney General Jeremy Wright is the new culture secretary, as Theresa May carries out a reshuffle of her top team,

The prime minister is attempting to shore up her position after a day of turmoil over her Brexit plan.

According to reports, Mr Johnson claimed in his resignation letter that Mrs May's approach would lead to a "semi-Brexit" and leave Britain a "colony" of the EU.

in response, May was reported to have said; "sorry - and a little surprised" by Mr Johnson's move after his apparent support on Friday, when ministers held talks at Chequers, said reports.

