Mon July 09, 2018
Sports

AFP
July 9, 2018

Nadal ends seven-year wait to return to Wimbledon quarter-finals

LONDON: World number one Rafael Nadal reached his first Wimbledon quarter-final since 2011 with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win over Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic on Monday.

Nadal, the 2008 and 2010 champion, will face either Juan Martin del Potro, the fifth seed from Argentina, or unseeded Gilles Simon of France for a place in the semi-finals.

It will be 32-year-old Nadal´s 35th appearance in a Grand Slam quarter-final as he continues his bid to win an 18th major title.

